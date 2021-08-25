RGV Border Patrol agents intercept $440K of marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas — On Tuesday the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two marijuana smuggling attempts at the border.

The agency’s news release said they observed seven people carrying bundles on their backs near the Port of Brownsville.

As agents approached, the subjects dropped the bundles and escaped. A search revealed seven bundles of marijuana weighing about 315 pounds valued at about $250,000. The drug smugglers were not located.



Photos courtesy: CBP

Later in the evening, an aerostat operator observed several people enter the United States illegally through La Grulla, Texas.

A Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station K9 team arrived and discovered one abandoned bundle of marijuana.

Agents continued to track in the brush and discovered an additional four bundles of marijuana. The drugs weighed over 235 pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $190,000.