FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Tuesday that two Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents were injured in a car accident involving an 18-wheeler.

CBP said the accident occurred near Falfurrias. The agents, from the Kingsville Station, were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital where they underwent surgery.

Photo courtesy: Sgt. Maria Montalvo, Texas DPS South Texas Region

Texas DPS is the lead investigative agency on this accident and reports that the agents are out of surgery and are in stable but critical condition.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokesperson with Texas DPS confirmed the vehicle the Border Patrol agents were in attempted to make a U-turn and were hit by the 18-wheeler.