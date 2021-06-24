RGV Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender, gang member

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This week, RGV Border Patrol agents apprehended over 15 migrants, in which they also arrested a gang member and a sex offender.

Tuesday morning, Border Patrol agents working in Mission apprehended six migrants, one of which was a gang member.

Agents discovered the 22-year-old man was a confirmed member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13.

On Thursday, agents working in Rio Grande City arrested 12 people after they illegally entered the U.S., according to a press release.

Criminal record revealed that Benito Gomez-Lopez, 33, is a registered sex offender.

Gomez-Lopez was arrested in North Dakota for possessing illegal; materials and “promoting a sexual performance by a minor,” last year.

He pled guilty to both counts last year and was sentenced to three years of confinement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.