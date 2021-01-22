RGV Border Patrol agent arrested for indecency with a child

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent was arrested by Mission police on Wednesday.

Juan Quintanilla was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and was charged with three counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Juan Quintanilla. Credit: (Hidalgo County jail records)

“The Rio Grande Valley Sector is committed to cooperating with any criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct involving Border Patrol personnel, on or off duty.” said Customs and Border Protection in a written statement. “CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with the investigation. For any further information, please contact the Mission Police Department.”

Quintanilla was given a $90,000 bond and was released the same day.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.