RGV blood banks in urgent need of donors

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) – Across Texas blood banks are in urgent need of more donors including right here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Local blood donors say that giving blood is important now more than ever.

“I’ve always have been sort of been on call, I mean it doesn’t hurt,” said Thomas Newcomer.

Newcomer is just one of many people who regularly come in to donate blood. Newcomer has been giving blood for over 50 years and is now coming in every two months to Vitalant’s center in McAllen.

“I think everybody should do something to help,” Newcomer said. “I do something and it doesn’t cost me anything, I don’t have to do anything, I just lay here and let it bleed.”

While blood donations have been critical during the pandemic, blood centers like Vitalant are still seeing a dip in donations during the holidays. Donor Recruitment Manager Sandy Vasquez Vitalant falls short of 6,000 donations in the month of December.

But Vitalant is trying to get more donors through community outreach including visiting school districts across the Rio Grande Valley.

“We just encourage new donors to come in and donate,” Vasquez. “We have our donors that come in faithfully every 56 days or platelet donors that come in every 7 days, but we encourage new donors here all the time.

And more local donors will help more local hospitals.

“Every donation that is taken here in the valley that we actually take your blood it stays here in the valley it stays here locally,” Vasquez said.

But for longtime donors like Newcomer he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon and hope more people will become regulars like him.

“You stop and think over 50 years how many live have I saved? And the nice thing about it is I don’t know.” Newcomer said “Who gets my platelets of my blood? I have absolutely no idea. The only thing I know is apparently they need it.”

For more information on their on Vitalant’s blood drives and how you can donate visit their website.