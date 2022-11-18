HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday may have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets.

Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over recent days.

ValleyCentral spoke with Chief Jarrett Sheldon with the Brownsville Fire Department, who said emergency responders there have seen an increase in minor vehicle accidents, which they attribute to the weather.

“There is a lot of traffic right now with schools getting ready to let out and holiday travel,” Sheldon said. “We are cautioning people to take your time and be prepared to slow down.”

On Friday morning, a vehicle was flipped over after being clipped at 1300 S. Frontage Road in Harlingen. Fortunately there were no injuries as a result of the crash, Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department told ValleyCentral.

Chief Jim Schultz with the McAllen Fire Department told ValleyCentral that light rain can be more troublesome for drivers than heavy rain.

“Anytime it starts raining, especially after a very long dry spell, the roads get really slick when there’s a light rain,” Schultz said. “What happens is without the rain, the oil and things like that build up on the roadway. When it starts to rain, it becomes slick because the oil and water don’t mix and you actually slide across the roadway with your tires.”

Sheldon and Schultz urged drivers to take preventive measures to ensure their safety on the road, beginning with eliminating distractions and staying off your phone.

“Slow down, drive a little safer,” Sheldon said. “Make sure their driving with proper air pressure in their tires, good windshield wipers, take more caution and take that extra time to get where they need to go.”