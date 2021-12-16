RGV airports to receive $7.6 million from the FAA

A Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. Federal aviation officials say, Tuesday, Sept. 28, they’ve finished research and testing on software that will let planes roll right from the gate out to the runway for takeoff. The idea is to shave a few minutes off the time it takes for planes to get in the air, and save some fuel too. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s three largest airports will receive millions of dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the agency, they are awarding $241 million to 193 airports across Texas.

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport will receive $1.5 million, Valley International Airport in Harlingen will receive nearly $2.9 million and Miller International Airport in McAllen is set to receive $3.2 million, totaling $7.6 million.

The FAA said the money may also be used to improve runways, taxiways, airport terminals, and other projects. This is the first of five rounds of funding that the airports will receive. The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA said they estimate the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

Click here for an interactive map and listing of funding for all Texas airports.