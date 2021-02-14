RGV airports canceling flights ahead of freezing temperatures

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Due to frigid cold temperatures, airports across the Rio Grande Valley are canceling flights schedule on Sunday.

McAllen

At the McAllen International Airport, six departures and five arrivals have been canceled.

The following departing flights have been canceled:

Flight AA 4220 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

Flight AA 3441 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Flight AA 3048 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 3:54 p.m.

Flight UA 4864 to Houston-IAH, scheduled for 5:01 p.m.

Flight AA 3464 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 5:47 p.m.

Flight VW 799 to Mexico City, scheduled 6:15 p.m

The following arriving flights have been canceled:

Flight AA 3426 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 12:31 p.m.

Flight AA 3048 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 2:53 p.m.

Flight AA 3315 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Flight VW 798 to Mexico City, scheduled for 5:20 p.m.

Flight UA 6202 to Houston-IAH, scheduled for 9:35 p.m.

Harlingen

At the Valley International Airport, six departures and four arrivals have been canceled.

The following departing flights have been canceled:

Flight 5001 to Houston, scheduled for 3:35 p.m.

Flight 3170 to Dallas-Fort Worth, scheduled for 3:38 p.m.

Flight 4284 to Houston, scheduled for 4:51 p.m.

Flight 3192 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 6:00 a.m. on Monday

Flight 6258 to Houston, scheduled for 7:10 a.m. on Monday

Flight 3460 to Houston, scheduled for 7:15 a.m. on Monday

The following arriving flights have been canceled:

Flight 3002 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 3:04 p.m.

Flight 1625 to Houston, scheduled for 9:10 p.m.

Flight 6217 to Houston, scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Flight 3191 to Dallas-Ft. Worth, scheduled for 10:48 p.m.

Brownsville

All flights at the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport are scheduled to be on time on Sunday.