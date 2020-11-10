RGV agents disrupt four human smuggling, CBP says

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say Rio Grande Valley agents disrupted four smuggling attempts in Los Ebanos, Sullivan City, Falfurrias and La Joya, Texas.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

According to a news release, McAllen agents working in Los Ebanos stopped a Chevrolet Camaro in a community near the Rio Grande.

As the Camaro made a complete stop, agents saw several individuals flee from the vehicle into a brush.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Agents discovered a citizen from el Salvador in the Camaro, along with a woman that was 37 weeks pregnant.

The driver was placed under arrest, and the woman was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation, according to the release.

On Monday afternoon, McAllen agents were called to assist a Sullivan City Police Officer who conducted a vehicle stop near the Sam Fordyce Elementary School.

Upon arrival, the agents discovered several individuals inside a Ford Mustang. The driver admitted to knowing the four subjects were illegally present in the United States and was transporting them further into the country.

The Sullivan City Police Department took custody of the driver and the four individuals were transported to the McAllen Border Patrol Station to be processed.



The same day, McAllen agents working in La Joya, Texas, were called by a La Joya Police Officer in need of assistance during a vehicle stop involving a Ford Escape.

After interviewing the subjects, the driver admitted to attempting to smuggle five subjects further into the U.S. for $900.00. The five subjects were in the U.S. illegally and were citizens of Guatemala and El Salvador.

On Tuesday morning, a Pontiac Grand Am approached the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint for inspection.

During the inspection, a service canine alerted to the rear of the vehicle. A search of the trunk area revealed three men, citizens of Mexico, crammed inside. The Mexican nationals were medically evaluated and determined to be in good health.

All subjects were taken into the checkpoint to be processed accordingly.