RGV agent rescues child from drowning, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working near Penitas, Texas, rescued a child from drowning Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Customs and Border Protection, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents were following footprints leading away from the river further into the United States.

Agents came across a child in distress as he was attempting to stay above water while attempting to cross a pond.

Agents said the child, from Guatemala, was holding on to a branch but was unable to remain afloat.

An agent tied a rope around his waist and entered the pond to rescue the child.

The agent was able to successfully get the child out from the pond.

Both the agent and the child were assessed by the Penitas Fire Department, where it was determined they required further medical treatment and were transported to the hospital.

They were both medically cleared and released.