RGC warns residents of suspicious vehicle

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande City officials are warning their residents of a suspicious vehicle asking for money.

According to a post from the city, the drivers of the vehicle are going to neighborhoods and charging $10 to residents to check their water lines.

Officials said the vehicle was last seen on San Bernardo Street in El Chaparral.

The post also states the vehicle is unmarked and that two men are involved. They are not wearing uniforms.

“It is verified that they belong to neither the city nor county.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rio Grande City Police Department at (956) 487-8892.