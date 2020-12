BROWNSVILLE, Texas - South Texas is full of world class events of all orders. One event that put this area on the map was the last battle of the U.S. Civil War. General Robert E. Lee had surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant on April 9, 1865. The battle occurred on May 12-13 of that year. That was over 30 days beyond the official surrender.

The battle was fought by people that did not know the war was over. According to historians that is false. There are five sets of dates that enter into the picture. The first one is that there was an agreement that was drafted among the generals on May 11 and 12 and that was a semi-cease fire. on April 9. Then on May 1, there was a steamer that was coming into the port at Bagdad, they threw off a newspaper to the people at Palmito Hill stating that the war had been over. On May 10, 1865, the union forces captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis. At that point the union declared that the war was technically over because there was no more Southern Government.