RGC police officer arrested on aggravated assault charges

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — A police officer with the Rio Grande City Police Department was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge.

According to the police department, officer Albert Garcia has been with the department for over a year.

Hidalgo County Public Records show Garcia was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Public records also show Garcia is facing a charge for aggravated assault, family/ house, with a deadly weapon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Garcia remains in custody.