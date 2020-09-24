RGC police looking for two individuals in vehicle theft investigation

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande City (RGC) Police Department is looking to identify two individuals suspect of stealing vehicles and taking them to Mexico.

According to the department, the investigation is on two separate incidents.

One case involves a 2019 GMC Sierra, which was taken on September 20 around 6 p.m. from a parking lot.

Below are the images release by the police department.

(Source: Rio Grande City Police Department)

Police are also looking for the individual involved in the theft of a blue 2005 Ford F-250 taken on September 21 around 1 p.m.

Below are the photos released by police.

(Source: Rio Grande City Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity, whereabouts of those involved is asked to contact Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8847.