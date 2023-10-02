RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department is celebrating its 40th annual National Night Out.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Basilio V. Municipal Park.

Admission to enter is $1 and kids 17 and under enter for free.

“All the money that is collected goes to our Christmas event,” Rio Grande Police Chief Jose Solis said.

All other carnival rides, food and games are free.

There will be two $1 charitable games in the event, which consist of Pie an Officer and Dunk and Officer.