RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City’s Police Department will host National Night Out Tuesday.

The annual event hosted by the Rio Grande City Police and Crime Stoppers will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park.

All children 17 and under are eligible for free admission. Admission for the general public is $1. The event will consist of free food, kiddie rides and a petting zoo.