RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local school district board was nominated as a regional nominee for this year’s Outstanding School Boards award.

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) selected 12 Texas school boards as nominees for the School Board Award, one school board for each region.

TASA named Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District as the Outstanding School Board nominee for Region One.

Region One serves 38 school districts and 10 charter school systems in eight counties across South Texas, including Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties.

RGCISD school board consists of seven members; Eduardo Ramirez, President; Jay Pena, Vice President and Basilio D. Villarreal Jr, Secretary.

The following members of the school board are Veronica Barrera, Noe Castillo, John A. Pope IV and Eleazar Velazquez Jr.

The 2023 Outstanding School Board will be announced during a general session on Saturday, September 30.

In 2022, the Lyford CISD Board of Trustees was named the Outstanding School Board.