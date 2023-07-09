RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County Sheriff’s Office has reported one person injured in a structure fire.

RGC Fire officials stated they responded early Sunday morning to a mutual aid structure fire in the area of Eugenio Street in Victoria Ranch.

When officials arrived the home was engulfed with flames and other residences had to be evacuated.

According to Starr County Sheriff’s Office, one person was transported to the Starr County Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Mission Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal will be assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.