RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students from Rio Grande City’s General Ricardo Sanchez Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind team are the new world champions.

The World Finals of Odyssey of the Mind is a highly competitive event that brings together some of the brightest young minds from across the globe.

The Rio Grande City students went head-to-head against 63 top teams from Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, China, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, France and more.

Students who competed were challenged to think critically, work collaboratively and find innovative solutions to complex problems.

“The team’s triumph is a testament to the hard work, perseverance, and immense talent of the students involved,” a release from the district stated. “Their dedication to their craft, countless hours of practice, and unwavering commitment have truly paid off. The General Ricardo Sanchez Elementary community takes immense pride in their achievements and congratulates them on their well-deserved victory.”