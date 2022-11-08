FILE — A U.S. Border Patrol flag is seen July 23, 2021, at the Big Bend Sector Headquarters in Marfa, Texas (Fernie Ortiz/Border Report)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents with help from Texas DPS troopers encountered two large groups of migrants and disrupted a marijuana smuggling incident on Nov. 6 and 7.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protections news release said two large groups totaling 283 migrants were discovered near La Grulla. The groups were comprised of 44 family members, 58 unaccompanied children, and 181 single adults.

The migrants were from Jamaica, and various Central and South American countries, according to CBP.

In a previous incident, a surveillance camera operator observed an all-terrain vehicle with three subjects and bundles moving north from the Rio Grande near Escobares.

Agents and Texas DPS troopers responded and cut off the ATV. The driver of the ATM injured his arm after colliding with a DPS vehicle.

He was arrested and escorted to a hospital for treatment. One of the passengers, also a Mexican national, was arrested. The third person escaped capture.

The marijuana, according to CBP, weighed 182 pounds and valued at more than $145,000.

The marijuana and migrants were turned over to DPS to face state charges.