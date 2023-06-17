HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Reynosa city councilwoman who recently had federal drug charges dismissed was arrested Friday on state charges.

Records show Denisse Ahumada Martinez was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Brooks County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Martinez was initially taken into custody June 10 after U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint, located in Brooks County, found 92.6 pounds of cocaine hidden inside her vehicle, federal documents alleged.

A criminal complaint stated Martinez admitted to driving the SUV from Mexico in to the U.S. and was transporting the drugs to San Antonio. The document states Martinez admitted to transporting drugs in the past.

On Thursday, a federal court did not find probable cause and Martinez was remanded to custody until an order of dismissal was filed.

A day later, Martinez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on the warrant from Brooks County.