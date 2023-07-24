SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been nearly one week since 86-year-old Juan Chavez Carrillo went missing from his San Benito home.

Carrillo suffers from Alzheimer’s and family members along with police are asking the help from the community.

“Before he got sick, he was always very vibrant, very lively always telling a joke, trying to make somebody laugh and that was just him. he was always to be the life of the party,” daughter Cindy Shaw said.

Shaw says her dad 86-year-old Juan Chavez Carrillo has a big personality, loves his family, and is very outgoing.

So when she got the call from her mother that he’d left their home for several hours, something didn’t seem right.

“Every time we get a tip that they see him in a certain area we go out there and physically check,” San Benito Chief of Police Mario Perea said.

San Benito police say they have been using a local pilot to fly over the area, drones, even using dogs to search for Carrillo and even asking the community to keep a close eye out.

“See his demeanor, see the way he’s acting take your time with him he might be confused it has been since Tuesday so he might be confused a little disoriented, my suggestion, just be patient and see what help he needs,” Chief Perea said.

According to police, Carrillo has been reported missing since July 18th from his home in the area of 1100 North Shore Drive in San Benito.

He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around about 125 to 145 pounds and is believed to have a purple-colored bicycle with him.

Loved ones say they’re not giving up hope.

“We just hope that he’s somewhere safe in a home not outside obviously you know in a home safe somewhere where maybe he doesn’t know where to go, maybe he doesn’t know who to call,” grandson Ron Rosales said.

“We need him, we need him at home one way or another, we just need to know where he is, I hate to think about him being out there alone or in the ditch just breaks my heart. My mom she’s just so worried she not in the best of health and she needs to know where he is or what happened to him so please continue to help us,” Shaw said.

The family is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading the return of Carrillo.

If you’ve seen 86-year-old Juan Chavez Carrillo or have any information on his whereabouts, call (956) 361-3880.