McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on a wanted fugitive who was last seen in McAllen.

Raul Herrera Jr., 52, is wanted for charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon assault causing bodily injury and violation of bond/protective order. He is one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives, according to the DPS website.

Raul Herrera Jr. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

In 1990, he was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2002, he was convicted on federal charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm, for which he was sentenced another 11 years.

In 2014, he was convicted again, this time on a charge of money laundering and was sentenced to three years in prison.

On May 4, 2023, warrants were issued for Herrera on the charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Herrera is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, he weighs 190 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and both arms. DPS says Herrera should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information on Herrera.