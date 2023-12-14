LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced that a reward is available for information on a Laguna Heights murder suspect.

Jacobo Hernandez-Hernandez (Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacobo Hernandez-Hernandez, 41, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder, authorities said.

At 2:30 a.m. July 25, deputies responded to the 200 block of Adams Avenue in Laguna Heights after a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, they located the body of 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators obtained evidence, including surveillance footage near the crime scene and witness statements. Using this evidence, they were able to identify Hernandez as the suspect and secure a warrant for his arrest, the release stated.

Authorities add that it is believed Hernandez may be hiding in Mexico.

Those with information on Hernandez are asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (956) 250-5551, and may be eligible for a reward.