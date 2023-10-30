HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The non-profit organization called Revival of Cultural Arts (R.O.C.A) is celebrating 10 years.

The Brownsville-based non-profit’s mission is to create opportunities that will engage the community to experience art, music, dance, film, community theater, and cultural events with an emphasis on music education for everyone.

R.O.C.A is also excited for this time of year when they will host the annual Día de los Muertos. Going on 12 years, it started off as a two-day celebration and is now a five-day celebration.

Hilda Ledezma, Chief Executive Director & Founder of R.O.C.A says, “We start off the first day with Altar Comunitarios or Community Altar. It brings the community together to celebrate the life of our loved ones and just bring their pictures and bless the altar.

Join R.O.C.A on Nov. 1-5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Brownsville George Ramirez Performing Arts Academy and the Carlota Patrina Cultural Center at the historic cemetery on Madison Street.

For more information visit R.O.C.A.