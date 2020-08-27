Revised CDC guidelines say some may not need a COVID-19 test if exposed

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has revised testing guidelines saying if you have no symptoms but have been in close contact to a person with COVID-19, for at least 15 minutes, you may necessarily need a test.

Previously, it was recommended to get tested if you had close contact with someone that tested positive, even if you were asymptomatic.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority, says this is something we’ve been doing the whole time, because of lack of testing and the length of time for results to come back.

Dr. Castillo says the reasoning behind this is that if someone who has no symptoms gets tested and they come out negative, they won’t feel a need to self-quarantine. Adding the tests currently used are not good enough to say they won’t test positive in the upcoming days.

He also says a recent study showed after someone has been exposed, if you test them they can come up negative for several days, then later test positive, adding the results of the test would then depend on which day you got tested.

“The concern is that maybe people will test negative, and say oh I can go back to work I don’t need to be careful. I can do whatever I want cause, I had a negative test, and then they are spreading the virus because today they are negative, tomorrow they are positive,” says Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Castillo says the message here should be if you have been exposed, you should quarantine for at least 14 days regardless if your test comes back negative.

Someone is considered to have been exposed if they were within 6 feet of someone positive for at least 15 minutes, and if you live with someone who is positive, your quarantine could last longer.

If you do develop symptoms, Dr. Castillo says you should definitely get tested.

Dr. Castillo says to remember the CDC is saying it’s not necessary to get tested, they are not saying don’t get tested.

He also reminds everyone to stay home if they are sick, if they are positive to isolate until you’re cleared by your county Health Department.