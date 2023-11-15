SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is partnering with the Texas General Land Office and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore sand dunes on the island.

The Coastal Management Program and National Coastal Resiliency Fund are providing funding for the restoration.

Restoration efforts include sand fencing, planting of native coastal vegetation and sediment volume monitoring. Coastal Transplants will oversee these restoration efforts.

Restoration work began Nov. 6 and will continue from Beach Access 10 to the northern boundary of city limits.

“The dune system on our island is our first defense against any high tide or storm surge and offers protection for the entire city,” Kristina Boburka, Shoreline Director, said.