RGV restaurant owners hope to re-open after power outages

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— After having to close a year ago due to COVID-19, many restaurants were forced to do it again because of the power outages caused by the winter storm.

Some local restaurant owners shared how the weather conditions are affecting their bottom line.

After having their restaurants closed for days, local restaurant owners said it’s just one day after another of no sales.

Roxanna Treviño and her husband own Nanas Taqueria in Weslaco, she said their problems started around Valentine’s Day and now their electricity has been out for days.

“One of our workers had to go and take everything out of the freezer, out of the fridge and throw it away,” Treviño said. “Because… without out electricity for one or two days everything has to go in the trash,” said Treviño.

Karla Berwise is the owner of La Tortilleria Regia in Mission, she said they also shut down for days because their water would not turn on.

“[Nobody can] wash their hands, dishes, water for the tortilla machine…flour for the corn for the tortilla,” said Brewise.

Both restaurant owners said for health and safety reasons they have to throw food away.

Berwise said they lost hundreds these last couple of days and is thankful that her restaurant’s water turned back on Tuesday and they were able to open.

Treviño said they are patiently waiting for the lights to turn on, so their business can reopen but this is not the first time the lights have gone dark.

Since the business lost power, she said they have checked up on the workers, but she was not shocked to find out they had no electricity.

“I don’t know why in our area..the electricity is bad,” she said. “It goes off pretty often, I don’t know why but sometimes everyone has electricity but us and our neighbors,” said Treviño.

Treviño told KVEO because of the winter weather she figured something like this would happen, but she is hoping that their electricity comes back on so they can have their fish taco Wednesday.