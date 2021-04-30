Restaurant Revitalization Funds to open for businesses in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced its $28.6 Billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help businesses affected by COVID-19 get back on their feet.

“The difference in the business, dramatically or drastically, I could probably say really went down. It hurt us a lot,” said Ricardo Cruz, Co-owner of Build-A-Burger.

Cruz has been working non-stop the past couple of months to get his business back to normal. With the new restaurant revitalization fund, he’s hoping this helps with their monthly expenses and to expand his business.

“Of course just trying to just be able to pay for everything that we need to purchase to be able to provide the food content to our customers, but we do also want to be able to put some money into the advertisement of our business,” said Cruz.

Cruz is not the only restaurant owner planning to apply. Roberto Pardo the owner of Mayan Chef, said he would use the money for the construction of outdoor seating.

“Outdoor seating which is mainly important now we didn’t think about it before now every day it’s more important especially because we don’t have a drive-thru,” said Pardo.

The construction of outdoor seating is just one of the many things the funds could be used for. The Small Business Administration (SBA) urges restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley to apply to get as much help in the area.

“It’s not allocated to certain areas it is allocated to certain targeted markets but that’s why I’m on this call today because I want people to get a jump on it,” said Angela Burton, RGV District Director for the Small Business Administration.

Businesses can begin the application process Friday and submit them on Monday. If funds are given to your business, they can be used until March 11, 2023.

To find more information on how to apply you are asked to contact your city’s Chamber of Commerce or the Small Business Administration.