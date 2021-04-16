Restaurant raffling Bad Bunny tickets amidst the hype

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – McAllen restaurant, Tingy is raffling two-floor tickets to one of the most anticipated concerts of 2022.

Much to many Bad Bunny fans’ dismay, tickets for his 2022 concert tour were hard to come by, expensive, or in some cases sold out during the pre-sale.

The show being held at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo is among those that sold out.

The Payne Arena announced Thursday evening that tickets for the concert were completely sold out during the pre-sale period and none would be sold Friday.

Among the lucky people who were able to score tickets are the owners of McAllen and Brownsville-based restaurant, Tingy.

Like everyone else who tried, Antonio and Carla Rodriguez said they also had a hard time getting them. However, instead of keeping the floor tickets to themselves, they are raffling them to their customers.

“We didn’t realize that the tickets were going to sell out on day one, which surprised us,” said A. Rodriguez. “We haven’t really done a giveaway to that magnitude before, and we just thought that it’d be fun to do something different.”

To enter the raffle, you must purchase $40 worth of food and notify your server that you would like to enter.

Entries will be collected from now until October 31, 2021.