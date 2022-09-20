PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Darden Restaurant Company announced a donation to the Food Bank of the RGV.

Darden’s public information office revealed the gift of a 26-foot refrigerated truck to the Food Bank RGV as well as $52,000 to use for food and other needs.

The company owns and operates Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House and a number of other restaurants nationwide.

The company said with the rate of inflation causing grocery prices to spike by more than 13% over the last year, families are turning to local food banks for support.

Local food banks are also dealing with the impacts of inflation, resulting in higher costs for food and the transportation needed to acquire and deliver food to their communities.

“Across our company, we have a higher purpose to nourish and delight everyone we serve, and that includes the communities where we operate our restaurants,” said Rick Cardenas, President and CEO of Darden Restaurants. “We’re uniquely positioned to help in the fight against hunger, and we’re proud to continue helping more Feeding America member food banks increase access to nutritious food for people who need it most.”

Darden added that the truck and financial donation marks the latest effort in their ongoing commitment to help fight hunger.

Within the first year of serving their communities, these trucks have conducted more than 7,000 mobile food pantry distributions and helped provide more than 27 million meals.