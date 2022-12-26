McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the Christmas season over and New Year celebrations coming up, doctors like Ivan Melendez are warning residents about the continued spread of respiratory illnesses.

“This year, was one of the worst years since the year 2000. We monitor this every year and this is an unusually high year,” Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, tells ValleyCentral.

During the pandemic, safety precautions like social distancing and mask wearing protected people from not only the spread of COVID-19, but other respiratory viruses.

With these precautions no longer in place, viruses like the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) are being rapidly transmitted, especially now during the holiday season.

“Everyday, there are people being admitted in Hidalgo County, to our local hospitals with the viruses. And still, every week, there are multiple people that are dying from these diseases,” says Dr. Melendez. “By no means are these diseases over. The vast majority, they’re relatively benign, but not in all cases.”

According to Dr. Melendez, COVID-19 and the flu are the most severe viruses affecting the elderly this time of year, while RSV is significantly impacting infants.

“Half of the pediatric wards right now in our hospitals are filled with respiratory diseases, whether it’s RSV, Corona, or influenza, and not a day goes by that we’re not admitting adults also into the hospital with the flu and with Corona,” Dr. Melendez states.

Despite the increase in viral transmissions within our community, Melendez believes we’ve surpassed the worst from these viruses.

“I believe that this peaked out, at least in our community now as opposed to February, but will still be around in a significant amount.”

Although vaccinations are available for COVID and Influenza, there is currently no vaccine for RSV – making the need to protect yourself and children crucial.

“Next year, we expect at least two RSV vaccines, currently none are on the market,” Melendez adds. “If you can be in well ventilated areas, if you can be outside, those are helpful, but the most important thing is vaccination; understanding if you have symptoms, you need to sequester yourself away from other people.”