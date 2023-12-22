RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ‘Tis the season for increased respiratory infections.

Many of these are cases of RSV in adults, which doctors say is not typical.

“Currently, the serious admissions are still more related to influenza A and B, and coronavirus. But RSV is more common in adults than in previous years,” Juan Marcos Chavez Paz, Director of Medical ICU for DHR Health explained.

Chavez Paz said about 15% of ICU admissions to DHR Health are for respiratory conditions.

He said detecting infections has become easier and patients are experiencing more serious conditions.

“The test and the technology is helping us to make more diagnosis than before, no question about it. But the symptoms don’t lie. When the patient comes to the hospital this respiratory issues, it’s because they need it,” Chavez Paz said.

He said patients with underlying health conditions like asthma and COPD are more seriously impacted by RSV and other similar ailments.

Chavez Paz advised anyone in a high risk category to get an RSV vaccine, which can be prescribed by a primary care physician or respiratory specialist.

A healthy lifestyle is important to help fight off these types of infections.

With families getting together for the holidays, there’s a greater risk the infection could spread.

Chavez Paz says that even though he expect to see more cases, DHR hospitals has enough beds available to handle any surge in patients.