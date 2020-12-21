Resolution to define school employees as frontline workers in Texas moves forward

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An initiative to classify public school employees as frontline workers is gaining traction across the state. Districts are working to urge Governor Greg Abbott to take action.

The resolution was written by Ruben Cortez Jr., who sits on the State’s Board of Education for District 2.

At least 50 school districts have adopted the resolutions, including districts in San Antonio and Houston.

The resolution asks Governor Abbott to change the definition of frontline workers to include all public school employees. Cortez feels that to safely reopen the economy, officials need to start by taking care of school employees.

“This is the time these resolutions need to keep coming in. School districts need to continue to speak in one voice, as a state to urge our state to make this change, to protect our public school employees,” siad Cortez.

He mentions schools are the backbone of the community, and need to be protected. If employees get the vaccine they will be able to go to work safely, and focus on what they do well in educating our kids.

At a press conference in Houston last week, Abbott made comments about the issue.

“He did mention that public school teachers are front line workers, and they needed to be moved to the top of the list,” said Cortez.

Cortez says while he is grateful Governor Abbott is listening, his comments don’t go far enough, and Abbott needs to take action.

Cortez has spoken with hundreds of public school employees, who if given the option would take the vaccine.