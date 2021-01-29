Residents share suggestions to improve vaccination registrations in the RGV

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — As vaccine distributions began in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), many residents have said the system is flawed. KVEO reached out to the community to ask, what they suggested was implemented to better administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are the next step in battling the pandemic but figuring out an effective way to administer the doses has been a challenge, with counties and cities having different approaches.

When KVEO talked to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, he had a simple plea.

“If somebody could tell us a better way to do it, by all means, we’re all ears,” said Treviño.

RGV residents shared with KVEO their suggestions.

Al Gonzalez (left) Albert Vasquez (right)

“I have a problem because my mother is 89-years-old, she can barely get up from her chair,” said Mission resident Albert Gonzalez.

Gonzalez suggests getting the vaccine to the homes of those who can not go to a clinic.

“Get people to go to the houses. There are people who can’t walk or go in the car.”

Resident Esmeralda Chavez suggests vaccines should be delivered taken to front-line workers who are working during the vaccine clinics.

“Health-care workers, they can visit each health-care facility and vaccinate the front-line workers there, because a lot of them cannot get out of work.”

KVEO looked at counties similar in size to Hidalgo and Cameron to see how they are approaching their vaccine distributions.

El Paso, for example, has centralized all registrations for the city on a website called epcovidvaccine.com, where qualifying residents can pre-register.

They also have seven clinics and a deployment team to administer vaccines.

Local officials have expressed they are doing the best they can with the resources provided, and ask the community for patience as the vaccine rollout continues.