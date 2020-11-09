Residents say there’s a difference from living in the RGV vs. Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Days after election day, one thing is remains. Texas is still a red state, but valley residents see themselves different from everyone else.

A blue wave swept through the valley; Democrats won largely across the ballot here. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the state.

“People here are very different from north Texas.,” said Brandon Escamila.

People have taken to social media, distancing themselves from the lone star state.

One tweet said, “I’m from the RGV not from Texas.” Other tweets echoing the same notion.

Brandon Escamila was born and raised here in the valley and says the proximity to the border adds a unique touch than any other community.

Everyone loves the tacos the frescas the corn on the cob and the flea markets

Noemi England enjoys the valley weather. She has lived all across the country and says there’s just something special about the RGV.

“Nicer friendly and warmer people and up north they are a little bit different like in a hurry all the time, pretty rude,” she said.

While the state may be red in 2020. Brandon believes the valley is the start of turning the state blue.

“We are close to the border there’s Mexicans and Hispanics. We speak together and we hope to spread to voice to north Texas and make them realize our voice needs to be heard,” said Brandon.

Political experts say it’s not a matter of if Texas will turn blue…it’s a matter of when.