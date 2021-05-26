Residents say brush pick-up is behind, piles sitting for two months

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Customers of Republic Service, a trash service company, say that workers have not come by for regular brush and bulk pick-up and have had the same piles of brush for close to two months.

“It’s been there for almost two months,” said Sergio Estrella, a Brownsville city resident.

Estrella says that his family always cuts their trees according to Republic’s brush pick-up schedule.

“So that’s actually when we try to cut the trees down–even before–because we know [brush pick-up] is usually in the middle of the month,” said Estrella. “It’s mostly for hurricane season, and just to be cautious of debris falling.”

According to the brush pick-up schedule given to Brownsville residents by Republic, they are five days late for brush pick-up in Estrella’s section, section 3.

Estrella says that they still have more to cut.

“We haven’t heard anything,” said Estrella. “And we are actually just waiting for them to come and pick this one up.”

Other Republic customers sent in their images to KVEO reporting the same problem just outside of Rio Hondo.

KVEO reached out to Republic Services for an interview, but they said no one was available and sent this statement instead.

Republic Services of Rio Grande Valley takes great pride in serving our customers throughout Brownsville and the surrounding areas. Due to increases in brush and bulk disposal and recent storms, there has been a further delay in some brush and bulk collection services. We are assessing the situation and responding to customer complaints. Republic Services appreciates our customers’ understanding and cooperation during this time. Republic Services

No details of services resuming were given.