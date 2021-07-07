Residents react to voluntary evacuation order for Starr county neighborhood

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The area around La Casita cemetery in Starr County was ordered to voluntarily evacuate ahead of more rain expected Wednesday night.

Two days of downpours caused several low-lying areas in the Rio Grande Valley to flood.

“Well, the water was …to the edge of the concrete. But it’s gone already. And the other side was too,” said Esteban, a resident of La Casita as he gestured to the top of his driveway.

In La Casita in Starr County, people were trying to pump the water out of the yards and into the street where the water can flow into the drains.

Esteban said he thought the crews were doing fine because he hadn’t seen flooding like this before.

“There’s a lake up on top and it’s leaking through the bottom, and that’s why there’s flooding in this area,” said Joalda, who lives in a high area in La Casita, her home did not flood.

With several inches of standing water already there, and more expected to come overnight, a voluntary evacuation order was given for the neighborhoods surrounding La Casita Cemetery.

But neighbors were conflicted about if people should leave.

“I don’t think those people need to be evacuated because it’s high enough, all these people [are] above the water,” said Esteban.

“If they’re predicting more rain, I think it would be best for them to seek higher ground [because] it could get into houses and damage property,” said Joalda.