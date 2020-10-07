Residents in Santa Rosa apartment complex say they’re living in “unlivable conditions”

SANTA ROSA, Texas (KVEO) — An apartment complex in Santa Rosa is still dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Hanna.

Residents at the Santa Rosa Village Apartments said they are left in the dark about updates on renovations.

“The residents here can’t live like this. It’s hazardous to everybody,” said one resident.

Inside the subsidized Santa Rosa Village Apartment Complex, residents were left with just a wall.

“Roofs are falling apart, there’s no insolation, so we can’t sleep comfortable at night,” said one resident.

We hid the face and voice of residents living in the complex. They said they are fearful to be evicted for speaking out.

After Hurricane Hanna, crews came in and removed dry wall and insolation as preventative measure for mold. For months, people have seen unwanted guests in his home.

“There’s roaches, there’s rats and lizards coming through the walls. I mean it’s hazardous for everybody. The infection they carry from outside to in. The people that live here are getting sick,” one resident said.

Residents have reached out to managers and maintenance staff to fix exposed electrical wires and holes.

“You ask things to get fixed, they don’t fix them but when the rent comes along they want the rent. I mean we need things fixed as well,” said the resident. “We’re living in unlivable conditions.”

We reached out to the CEO of Volunteers of America Texas for answers.

Angela King is the CEO and president of Volunteers of America Texas, which runs the property.

She adds it’s a lengthy process after a natural disaster to repair damages through their insurance.

“It seems fraught with delay because of the requirements of how many bids we get the scope of work we have to submit who has to approve it all those kinds of things,” she said. “We have three properties in the Valley. We did offer to see if folks wanted to relocate during this time and that was not what folks chose to do.”

Some residents couldn’t find a place to go to. One resident has a large family and no subsidized homes were available.

“We ain’t got no place to go. Disability check doesn’t get you that far,” said one resident.

Tarps remain over fallen shingles and heat penetrates exposed apartments.

Residents say they just want transparency.

Staff said they are in the process of finalizing repair options with their insurance company. In total, 13 damaged roofs and 15 apartments will be fixed in the next few months.

Residents say they have not received any notice of when renovations will take place and when maintenance requests will be fulfilled. The CEO said she’ll work this week to create better transparency.