SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is experiencing a water outage in the northern part of the city.

The water outage on the 1800 to 2000 block of N. Sam Houston Boulevard will affect water service in the area, a social media post from the city stated.

The city did not detail how long water services will be out.

However, city crews are working to restore water services “as soon as possible.”

“The City apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience,” the posts stated.