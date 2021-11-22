Residents can now receive real-time public safety messages, say Elsa Police

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public to sign up to receive local alerts.
The departments said in a social media post, residents can now get real-time public safety messages through Nixle.
The city and the police department have partnered with Nixle to apply its Community Notification System to alert residents in real-time for localized emergencies and relevant community advisories.
Residents can apply two ways:
- Text Elsa to 888777 from your mobile phone
- Go to www.cityofelsa.net and sign up via the Nixle Widget (coming soon). Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile devices. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to www.nixle.com and creating a User Profile.