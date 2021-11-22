Residents can now receive real-time public safety messages, say Elsa Police

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is asking the public to sign up to receive local alerts.

The departments said in a social media post, residents can now get real-time public safety messages through Nixle.

The city and the police department have partnered with Nixle to apply its Community Notification System to alert residents in real-time for localized emergencies and relevant community advisories.

Residents can apply two ways: