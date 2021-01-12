Residents already lining up for COVID-19 vaccine in Los Fresnos

San Juan, Texas (KVEO)-People are already lining up to get their first round of the Moderna vaccine in Los Fresnos.

Cameron County officials said the Moderna vaccine distribution will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

The second one will be held on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Brownsville Sports Park.

County officials said the Moderna vaccine will be given to 2,350 people at each location, those who are age 65 or older and individuals age 18 or older with underlying health conditions.

Frontline healthcare workers who have not received the vaccine will be eligible to get the vaccine.

The county said they received 6,000 vaccines on Jan. 8 of which 1,000 were given. The remaining doses will be administered for people in the Phase 1A and 1B priority groups.