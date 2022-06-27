ResacaFest will celebrate the spirit of America with a variety of features, including food vendors, arts and crafts displays, children’s activities, cold beverages, and live music.

Artists performing at the festival are as followed:

Madelyn Victoria

Cristina y Los Latinos

Marlisa Vela

La Nueva Maravilla

Infusion Live Band

Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue throughout the event, ending at 11:30 p.m.

A “spectacular fireworks show” is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Additionally, the event will showcase a car show along with a hotdog and pie-eating contest.