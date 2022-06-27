SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito will host ResacaFest in celebration of Independence Day.
Located at the Heavin Memorial Park, the annual event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the event is free.
ResacaFest will celebrate the spirit of America with a variety of features, including food vendors, arts and crafts displays, children’s activities, cold beverages, and live music.
Artists performing at the festival are as followed:
- Madelyn Victoria
- Cristina y Los Latinos
- Marlisa Vela
- La Nueva Maravilla
- Infusion Live Band
Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue throughout the event, ending at 11:30 p.m.
A “spectacular fireworks show” is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Additionally, the event will showcase a car show along with a hotdog and pie-eating contest.