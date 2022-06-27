SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito will host ResacaFest in celebration of Independence Day.

Located at the Heavin Memorial Park, the annual event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the event is free.

ResacaFest will celebrate the spirit of America with a variety of features, including food vendors, arts and crafts displays, children’s activities, cold beverages, and live music.

Artists performing at the festival are as followed:

  • Madelyn Victoria
  • Cristina y Los Latinos
  • Marlisa Vela
  • La Nueva Maravilla
  • Infusion Live Band

Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue throughout the event, ending at 11:30 p.m.

A “spectacular fireworks show” is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Additionally, the event will showcase a car show along with a hotdog and pie-eating contest.