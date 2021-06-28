ResacaFest returns to the City of San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito announced the return of ResacaFest this Fourth of July weekend, starting July 3.

ResacaFest will feature food vendors, arts and crafts displays, children’s activities and entertainment, cold beverages, live music, and a spectacular fireworks show.

Admission to the event is free.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Heavin Memorial Park, located at 705 N. Bowie St.

Live music begins at 5 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:45 p.m.

The city of San Benito Parks and Recreation Director Ramon Rodriguez spoke on the return of the event in a statement.

“We are excited to have ResacaFest return to the City of San Benito,” said Rodriguez. “After enduring a year like 2020, we are happy to be able to bring this wonderful community event back, and we hope everyone can come out and celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with us.”

Nikki Serrano, the City’s Special Projects Planner, added, “The City would like to thank all of the event’s sponsors as well as the San Benito Chamber of Commerce and the San Benito Economic Development Corporation for their help and support.”

Events scheduled within ResacaFest 2021 include:

Live Music to be preformed by:

La Nueva Maravilla

Azido, Conteño

Los 2 G’s

Los Garcia Brothers.

Children activities include:

Mini-Ferris wheel (Wristband purchase)

Jump on a bungee trampoline (Wristband purchase)

Inflatable bounce house (Wristband purchase)

Magician performance by Oscar Muñoz

Recital by the Armonia Music Academy

Demonstration from students of Kang’s Taekwondo Academy.

Some Food Vendors Include:

Kona Ice

Tropical Smoothie Café

La Chatita Taqueria

J&E Kettle Corn.

Fireworks over the Resaca: