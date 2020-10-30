Required vaccines for middle school students, experts on hand to answer questions

PHARR, Texas — On Thursday the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) ISD hosted a vaccine clinic where mandatory vaccines are required for students.

It is part of a collaboration between the district and the UT Medical branch which is working to educate parents on the dangers of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The clinic offers the vaccine for middle school students.

Officials say it is crucial for parents to take advantage of the clinic in order to protect their children.

“It’s very important for parents to take advantage of this program and like I say, it is very controversial. There’s a lot of misconception about this vaccine but we’re here to answer any questions you all have.” said Iris Tijerina, Program Director, UT Medical Branch.

The district will host another clinic on Nov. 9 at Raul H. Yzaguirre Middle School.