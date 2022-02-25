HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022, and Republican candidates for Texas State Senate District 27 are hoping to take the seat of outgoing Senator Eddie Lucio Jr.

Adam Hinojosa, a businesses owner, and chief financial officer in Corpus Christi is one of the candidates seeking election.

“Border security is probably the number one issue right now. We’ve got a vast amount of drugs, fentanyl, terrorist, cartels running rampant across our border and that has got to stop for the protection of our families and our businesses. We absolutely have to secure that border,” Hinojosa said.

He said he plans to champion border security but also plans to advocate for small businesses.

“Understanding issues that pertain to small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy. We have to be able to lower our taxes. We have to be able to remove overburdensome governmental regulations. Create that business-friendly atmosphere so that we can continue to attract more businesses to our area, grow and expand our tax base so that it’s all not put upon our citizens,” he said.

Hinojosa explained that education is also a focus and said teacher pay needed to be reviewed along with state-mandated testing.

Raul Torres, the former state representative for District 33, is a CPA and business owner also feels there are issues in education that need to be addressed.

“We want to focus on children. That’s the reason why we have public ed. They should be the number one reason why government addresses and funds the program. It should not be to give superintendents half a million-dollar salaries or to load them up with administrative personnel. The focus is to put more dollars in the classroom,” he said.

Torres said in addition to public education, higher education needs additional graduate programs.

He also addressed infrastructure concerns.

“I know we see some construction, but folks unless you travel to other parts of the state, they’re getting a whole lot more money per capita than we are in south Texas and we are probably the fastest-growing component of all the regions in Texas and we’re not getting our fair share to keep up with this demand,” Torres said.

He said his experience as a former state representative gives him the knowledge to set policies and work with both sides of the aisle.

Both Hinojosa and Torres agree that resources for issues such as flooding need to be addressed.

“We lose a lot of resources to bigger markets like Houston, Dallas, those bigger areas where if we work together as a district, we can bring a lot more resources to our area and offer more opportunities to fix things like flooding issues to fix water issues that we have,” said Hinojosa.

“In the Valley, there is a lot of communities that are just flooding every time we get a decent rainfall and there is no reason for that. We have millions of dollars to address that type of problem. And of course, we can talk about windstorm, we can talk about so many other issues, but I want to bring about change,” Torres said.

We reached out to Republican candidate Israel Salinas but did not hear back from him.