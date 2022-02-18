HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The race for Hidalgo County Judge has two candidates on the Republican ticket, something that is rare in the Rio Grande Valley.

ValleyCentral spoke with both candidates one on one to find out their goals if elected Judge.

Businesswoman Jane Cross is making her second run for Judge, but she tells ValleyCentral she is running her campaign a little bit differently.

“Somebody had to step up, I am a reluctant candidate, and I will work my butt off if I win,” Cross said. “I don’t have any signs because people say well how are you going to get people to know that you are running? Well, I’m talking to you and you are talking to other people.”

Cross says her goals if elected as County Judge would be to tackle issues such as improving the tax rate as well as improving communication with the public.

It’s always property taxes but we are shooting to lower them and at least lower the property taxes,” Cross said. ” We need drainage but there are so many drainage projects going on we just need to inform the county about what is going on.”

Esmeralda Flores is running against Cross on the Republican ticket. Flores tells ValleyCenral as County Judge she would have handled COVID-19 differently.

“I wouldn’t have closed the county the way it was closed and I wouldn’t have done some of those mandates that were done for the school so I would look at all that twice,” Flores said.

As a former educator, Flores says she will focus on improving education across Hidalgo County and to give the county more opportunities for investment.

“Mainly the priorities for education and the infrastructure because if we’re going to want new businesses to come to the area we need good infrastructure we need good roads, we need good electricity,” Flores said.

With two Republican candidates running for County Judge, both Cross and Flores are urging the public to go out and vote.

“Now I have an opponent, which if you ran as a Republican, you never had an opponent,” Cross said. ” So this shows that the Republican Party is growing and it’s doing well, and we are alive and well in Hidalgo County.”

“It’s time for a change and if that change is going to happen it’s going to have to be your vote that’s going to make a difference,” Flores said.