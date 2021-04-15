Representatives demand DHS secretary testify about border situation at committee hearing

FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Republican congressmen are calling on leaders in the Biden administration to speak on the border situation at a full committee hearing.

On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) issued a letter to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee demanding he calls on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify at a full committee hearing on the border situation.

In the letter, Jordan charged the Biden administration with not taking responsibility for the surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jordan cited a report from Customs and Border Protection that found a 71 percent increase in March over February in migrant encounters.

The Ohio representative called on the chairman to hold a full committee hearing on the situation. Since the Biden administration took charge, there has yet to be a full committee hearing.

“Neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris has yet to travel to the border,” stated Jordan in the letter. “Vice President Harris, who President Biden appointed as the point person to address the crisis, even laughed when asked if she planned to visit the border.”

Jordan acknowledged that Republican leaders have called on Democrats to hold a hearing, but have been denied each time.