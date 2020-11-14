Representation Matters: Calling the RGV home

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — There may not be as many Cubans living in the Rio Grande Valley compared to larger areas, however, there is still a large community here.

One Cuban family living in McAllen is the Chauiano household.

“We arrived in 2014, and I’ve loved it so much since,” said Norkys Curbelo Chauiano, originally from Cuba.

He quickly found work at a local factory and his wife found a career as a local healthcare hero.

Although the Chauiano’s have family in other areas of the United States, the RGV was an easy pick because of the similarities between the Mexican and Cuban cultures.

“It’s because of the language, it helps us so much the way everyone here understands spanish and although we are far from home this is our home now, forever,” said Chauiano.

Now, the family has expanded. Just a few doors down from Norkeys and his wife, live his daughter, her husband and their baby boy.

Quickly turning the Rio Grande Valley into their location of choice to expand their family.

They say it’s the charm and kindness of the Rio Grande Valley that has made them seal the deal.

“It’s been so good here, everyone here has been so nice to us and we are grateful for that,” said Chauiano.

Overall, Chauiano tells KVEO he knows more than at least 150 Cubans that call the RGV home and says that also is a huge reason he wants to stay.

“Cubans we love to talk, to chat, to make food, do things together, we never want to lose that tradition,” he said.

And they won’t ever need to. As soon as the pandemic settles down and regulations are eased up, they tell KVEO they are planning to hold a large BBQ, full of Cuban food and pastries, for others from Cuba.