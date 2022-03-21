RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted.

AEP Texas

AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents.

Due to the heavy winds, AEP said the restoration of power to customers is anticipated by 1 p.m. However, work on other outages could extend later into the afternoon.

MVEC

MVEC is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service areas. Crews have been dispatched and are working on restoring power to those affected. Customers who need to report an outage can do so HERE.

Cities affected by outages

Port Isabel

Port Isabel Police said due to strong winds some of the traffic signals are being affected. TxDOT has been contacted and should be working on trying to restore power as soon as possible.

Traffic lights that are out at moment are Texas Hwy 100 & 48, Texas Hwy 100 & 2nd Street. Police said in case of an emergency please dial 911.

This article will be updated.